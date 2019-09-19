Father, daughter killed in California house fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A small memorial is growing outside of the home that caught fire in San Francisco early Wednesday morning, killing two people.

They were identified as a father and daughter: 71-year-old Ricardo Ron and 23-year-old Camila Ron.

Neighbors say they lived there for 15-years and people have been leaving flowers at their home making a memorial.

According to officials, the fire started burning around 2 a.m. at a home at 66 Delano Ave. near San Juan Avenue.

Dozens of firefighters arrived on the scene to find two victims trapped inside the house.

They attempted CPR but both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say a dog was also killed in the fire.

The San Francisco Fire Department says the preliminary investigation does not show that the fire was set intentionally but no cause has been determined.

San Francisco District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai released a statement on the deadly fire:

“This truly is a tragedy for our entire community. Both Ricardo Ron and Camila Ron Ruiz unfortunately lost their lives to this fire. I send my most heartfelt condolences and am committed to working with the family to make sure they are supported during this time of terrible loss. It is critical that each household in the community is equipped with the proper fire safety equipment so we can prevent tragedies like this from occurring in the future.” Ahsha Safai, District 11

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now