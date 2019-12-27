Firefighters battle massive fire at mansion outside Boston

Breaking News
Federal judge temporarily blocks NC’s voter ID law
CONCORD, Mass. (WBZ/WNCN) – Firefighters are battling a large fire at a mansion outside of Boston, WBZ reported.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof and windows of the house in Concord, Massachusetts, which is about 20 miles northwest of Boston.

WBZ reported that firefighters had to bring in tanker trucks because they were having trouble getting water to the house.

Property records show the home, built in 1987, is valued at more than $2 million.

There was no information immediately available on injuries.

