Firefighters battle massive fire at mansion outside Boston

CONCORD, Mass. (WBZ/WNCN) – Firefighters are battling a large fire at a mansion outside of Boston, WBZ reported.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof and windows of the house in Concord, Massachusetts, which is about 20 miles northwest of Boston.

WBZ reported that firefighters had to bring in tanker trucks because they were having trouble getting water to the house.

Property records show the home, built in 1987, is valued at more than $2 million.

There was no information immediately available on injuries.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now