Israel, US successfully test missile defense system in Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska (AP/WNCN) – Israel and the United States completed a series of tests of the new long-range missile defense system in Alaska.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency said in a statement the Arrow Weapon System testing including the successful interception of an “enemy” target. The tests were conducted at Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska in Kodiak.

The weapon system is designed to intercept ballistic missiles during the space-flight portion including ICBMs carrying nuclear, chemical, biological or conventional warheads.

The Arrow Weapon System is based on four operational layers: Iron Dome Defense System, David’s Sling Weapon System, the Arrow 2, and the Arrow 3. The project is built by Israel Aerospace Industries and Boeing.

MDA Director Vice Adm. Jon Hill says the success in Kodiak helps with confidence in Israel’s ability to defeat the developing threats in its home region.

The Israel Missile Defense Organization director Moshe Patel said the fact the tests were conducted tens of thousands of kilometers away from Israel, demonstrates the capabilities of the Arrow 3 system.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now