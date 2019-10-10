Michael Drejka sentenced for fatal Florida parking lot shooting

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Michael Drejka is set to be sentenced for killing a man during a dispute over a parking space in Clearwater.

On Aug. 23, a jury in Pinellas County found Drejka guilty of manslaughter after more than six hours of deliberations. The trial was expected to take two weeks, but only lasted a few days.

Drejka has been in custody since the verdict came down.

The trial stemmed from a July 19, 2018 incident in Clearwater. Authorities said Drejka shot and killed 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton during an argument over a handicapped parking spot at a Clearwater convenience store.

Markeis McGlockton. (Family handout)

McGlockton’s girlfriend Britany Jacobs, 24, had parked her 2016 Chrysler 2000 in a handicapped parking spot outside the Circle A Food Store on Sunset Point Road and waited in the car while her boyfriend McGlockton took their 5-year-old son into the store, authorities said.

Drejka, who was bothered by her use of the handicap space, approached Jacobs and the two began arguing.

Surveillance video shows McGlockton leave the store and forcibly push Drejka to the ground. Then Drejka took out his handgun and fired a single round at McGlockton, hitting him in the chest.

McGlockton was rushed to Morton Plant Hospital, where he later died.

Drejka is facing up to 30 years in prison. Drejka has already filed a motion for a new trial, according to his attorney John Trevena just days after being convicted.

A judge denied that request.

