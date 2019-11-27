Man arrested, ordered to take down Confederate flag after harassing African American neighbors

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in Connecticut has been arrested twice for harassing his African American neighbors with threatening language and the Confederate flag.

Police said Anthony Esposito, 49, was arrested back in June for breach of peace. This week, he was given the additional charge of disorderly conduct.

Angela Chapman, Esposito’s African American neighbor, and mother of his most recent harassment victim explained, “He has parked his car where the flag is displayed right outside of our driveway specifically so that we can see it.”

Chapman said they have been victims of constant intimidation and verbal attacks from Esposito, who has deliberately displayed the Confederate flag while her 12-year-old daughter waited for the school bus.

Lt. Eric Peterson of the Plainville Police Department said the harassment started over the summer. At one point, the two neighbors got into a heated argument and Esposito yelled, “You don’t know who I am. I’ll have the KKK here. As a matter of fact, I’ll have the KKK here on the Fourth of July.”

Chapman added that Esposito told her, “how he does not like black people and he does not hear black people.”

Peterson said the case is being taken very seriously and that the force is working with the state’s attorney.

Lila Winter, another neighbor, said she was shocked by the incident.

“I’m 90 years old and I’ve been here for like over 50 years, and nothing like this has ever happen before.”

Chapman calling for change Tuesday night: “We need significant change because, unfortunately, the mindsets are still there. Racism is still alive.”

Esposito is back home Tuesday night after bonding out of jail. He is set to be back in court in January.

The judge has set conditions that he can’t show the Confederate flag within 250 yards of the Chapman property, he can’t be outside while the 12-year-old girl gets on or off the bus, and he can’t have any contact with the Chapman family.

As for the Chapmans, they had a fence put up Tuesday.

