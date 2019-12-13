Mother snorted heroin, drove young daughters around Tennessee, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 37-year-old woman faces multiple charges of attempted child endangerment after a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in Nashville.

Metro police said they pulled over Amanda Bates for weaving in and out of her lane, although officers did not reveal the exact location of the stop.

Amanda Bates (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

During a search of Bates’ vehicle, officers said they found heroin inside of a cigarette pack on top of the center console within reach of her two daughters, both four years old.

Bates admitted she snorted heroin prior to being stopped by police, an arrest warrant alleges.

She was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday afternoon on charges including attempted child endangerment and drug possession. Online records show she was released on a $4,000 bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now