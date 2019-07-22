Motor vehicle agency questioned over crash that killed 7

A motorcycle passes as a woman leaves flowers at the scene of a fatal accident on Route 2 in Randolph, N.H., Saturday, June 22, 2019. Investigators pleaded Saturday for members of the public to come forward with information that could help them determine why a pickup truck hauling a trailer collided with a group of motorcycles on a rural highway. (Paul Hayes/Caledonian-Record via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are examining the troubles at the state motor vehicle department exposed by a New Hampshire crash that killed seven motorcyclists.

The Legislature’s Committee on Transportation opened an oversight hearing Monday on what it calls “the management, notice and record-keeping issues” at the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

The hearing was prompted by a June 21 crash that killed and injured members of a motorcycle club. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.

Connecticut officials twice alerted Massachusetts about an earlier drunken driving arrest of the 23-year-old.

Massachusetts officials later revealed the registry had not been acting on out-of-state notifications about serious driving violations.

The registry’s top official, Erin Devaney, resigned and an ongoing review has led to 1,600 drivers having their licenses suspended.

