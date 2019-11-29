‘Pig’ printed on Starbucks cups given to officer picking up coffee for dispatchers working Thanksgiving

GLENPOOL, Okla. (CNN Newssource) – A quick trip to Starbucks to pick up coffee for dispatchers working Thanksgiving left a bad taste in the mouth of an Oklahoma police chief.

The word “Pig” was printed on the cups. The officer picking them up called the chief.

Chief Johnny O’Mara called the store. The manager offered to reprint the cups if the officer brought them back to the store. Instead of bringing them back, O’Mara took to social media.

“It’s not an Earth-shattering event, but it’s one more symptom of society that’s becoming contentious,” O’Mara said.

The Starbucks store deferred to corporate and said the matter was being looked into.

