Pillsbury bread flour recalled because of E. Coli risk

BUFFALO, New York (WNCN/CNN Newsource) — More than 4,600 cases of Pillsbury Best bread flour — distributed to 10 states — are being recalled for possible e. Coli contamination.
They are made by ADM Milling Company and sold by Hometown Food Company.
Hometown Food Company says there are no reports of anyone getting sick — and the recall was done out of an abundance of caution.
Aldi and King Arthur flour have also recalled some flour for possible e. Coli contamination.
Aldi’s recall was last month, King Arthur was last week.
All three brands are made by ADM Milling, which is based in Buffalo, New York.
The impacted Pillsbury product contains the following information:
|Item Name
|UPC Item Code
|Lot
Code
|Use-By Date
|QTY (Eight-Count Case)
|Pillsbury Best™ Bread
Flour
|0 5150020031 5
|8 342
|JUN 08 2020
|4,080
|Pillsbury Best™ Bread
Flour
|0 5150020031 5
|8 343
|JUN 09 2020
|540
