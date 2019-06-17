Pillsbury bread flour recalled because of E. Coli risk

BUFFALO, New York (WNCN/CNN Newsource) — More than 4,600 cases of Pillsbury Best bread flour — distributed to 10 states — are being recalled for possible e. Coli contamination.

They are made by ADM Milling Company and sold by Hometown Food Company.

Hometown Food Company says there are no reports of anyone getting sick — and the recall was done out of an abundance of caution.

Aldi and King Arthur flour have also recalled some flour for possible e. Coli contamination.

Aldi’s recall was last month, King Arthur was last week.

All three brands are made by ADM Milling, which is based in Buffalo, New York.

The impacted Pillsbury product contains the following information:

Item NameUPC Item CodeLot
Code		Use-By DateQTY (Eight-Count Case)
Pillsbury Best™ Bread
Flour		0 5150020031 58 342JUN 08 20204,080
Pillsbury Best™ Bread
Flour		0 5150020031 58 343JUN 09 2020540

