Police help deliver baby on side of highway on Christmas

CONCORD, N.H. (CNN Newssource) – A woman, with help from dad and a police officer, delivered a baby boy on the side of a New Hampshire interstate on Christmas morning.

“It was all happening so fast that it was kind of just a lot of shock,” said Jacob Pachner.

Brooklyn, the mother, was feeling a bit off on Christmas Eve, so the couple called their doctor.

“They told us to wait 30 minutes and give a call back,” Pachner said.

Brooklyn said they needed to go just a few minutes later, so they packed up the car and headed out. They were 10 miles from the hospital when Brooklyn said she didn’t think she was going to make it, so they pulled over.

Pachner called 911 and was getting ready for his son’s arrival when Boscawen Police Officer Ryan Nolan arrived. Nolan had never delivered a baby before, but he knew he had to act.

“Contractions were pretty close to each other. Like 30 seconds apart,” Nolan said. “I know Concord Hospital is right down the street, but when contractions are that close, it’s time to go.”

A state police sergeant and trooper later arrived on the scene. The group worked together to bring Dominic Reese Pachner into the world.

“The story sounds familiar: somebody’s born on Christmas day. Three guys standing on the side waiting to meet him,” Nolan said. “Seems fitting.”

Dominic was originally due on New Year’s Eve.

