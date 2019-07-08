Police: Intoxicated 18-year-old stole car, crashed it into pond

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say an intoxicated 18-year-old man stole a car and then crashed it into a pond.

Mason Battle. (Courtesy of the Noblesville PD via WISH)

Just after 5 a.m. Monday, the Noblesville Police Department in Indiana received a call that someone had crashed a car into a pond near the intersection of Chapel Park Drive West and Chapel Park Drive South.

The driver was not in the car when police arrived but was located shortly after. Police determined that the car had been stolen.

Mason Battle, 18, of Noblesville, was identified as the driver and has been arrested in the case.

Battle was arrested on preliminary charges of motor vehicle theft, operating while intoxicated and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

