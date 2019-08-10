Policeman saved by vest after being hit by teen during shootout, officials say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence police officer is recovering at the hospital after he was struck by a bullet in his protective vest Friday afternoon.

Officer Matthew McGloin, a 10-year veteran of the department and a member of the violent crime task force, suffered an “impact injury” to his chest after a suspect opened fire on him and his partner Jonathan Smith, police said.

The incident happened outside a strip mall on Admiral Street around 3:20 p.m., according to Col. Hugh Clements.

“There were several bullets fired by the suspect,” Clements said. “We don’t know how many right now.”

The officers returned fire but the suspect, later identified as Tyrone Robinson, was not hit and got away on foot.

Robinson, 19, ran to his home a few blocks away on Douglas Avenue, Clements said, which was soon surrounded by SWAT team members with their guns drawn.

Robinson eventually came out and was taken into custody, and police recovered the firearm. Clements said he’ll likely be facing several charges.

The chief also noted that Robinson was “well-known” to police and has firearm and drug charges on his record. In fact, at the time of his arrest he was out on bail for a gun charge from May, according to Clements.

Vehicles were seen being towed away from the scene including an unmarked police cruiser and a silver Pontiac.

Several city officials responded to the scene including Mayor Jorge Elorza and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré. Providence Animal Control was also called in to deal with several dogs inside the Douglas Avenue home.

