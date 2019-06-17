Possible plastic triggers recall of Ragu sauces

RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource) — The owner of Ragú is recalling some of its jars of pasta sauces over the possibility they may contain fragments of plastic.

Mizkan America says it has no reports of injuries or complaints. The voluntary recall was launched out of an abundance of caution, the company says.

The sauces, produced earlier this month, were distributed nationally.

The recall involves three specific varities: chunky tomato, garlic and onion, old world style traditional and old world style meat sauces.

In a separate announcement, Publix grocery store chain asked consumers not to use the products in question, but to throw them out or return them where they bought them for a refund.

The recalled sauces are:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz. Cap code: JUN0620YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz. Cap code: JUN0520YU2 Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz. Cap code: JUN0620YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz. Cap code: JUN0420YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz. Cap code: JUNE0520YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2



