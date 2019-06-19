Survey: Nearly 70% of Americans believe drivers won’t be caught by police while driving high

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – According to a new survey released by the AAA Foundation for Traffic, nearly 70 percent of Americans think it’s unlikely a motorist will be caught by police for driving high on marijuana.

The survey goes on to report an estimated 14.8 million drivers have driven a vehicle within one hour of using marijuana in the past 30 days. The survey also notes 7 percent of Americans approve of driving after recently using marijuana, which was more than other behaviors like alcohol-impaired driving or prescription drug-impaired driving.

“Marijuana can significantly alter reaction times and impair a driver’s judgment. Yet, many drivers don’t consider marijuana-impaired driving as risky as other behaviors like driving drunk or talking on the phone while driving,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “It is important for everyone to understand that driving after recently using marijuana can put themselves and others at risk.”

To see the full Traffic Safety Culture Index released by the AAA Foundation, click here.

