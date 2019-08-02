Texas officer kills woman after misfiring at attacking dog, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (WNCN) — Police in Texas say an officer shot and killed a woman after trying to shoot at an unrestrained dog running toward him.

At approximately 5:17 p.m., Arlington police officers along with other emergency personnel were dispatched to a welfare check in which the caller reported a woman was passed out in a grassy area.

The first arriving officer, along with EMS and fire personnel were unable to locate the woman.

Police say the caller directed officers in the general direction of where the woman was.

When the officer began to approach what appeared to be a woman lying in the grass, he noticed there was also an unrestrained dog.

Police say as the officer called out to the woman concerning her welfare, the dog began running towards the officer while barking.

The officer then retreated backward from the running dog while shooting at the dog multiple times.

After the shots were fired, police say the woman yelled out and it was apparent she had been hit. She was then transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation leads authorities to believe the woman was struck by gunfire from the officer.

The officer was wearing a body camera, which will be included in the investigation.

