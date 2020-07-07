NC 6-year-old finds gun, shoots 12-year-old girl; victim listed as critical

Elijah Eddie Robinson, 18, of Pete Mondezie Lane, Magnolia has been charged with obstruction of justice in the girl’s shooting.

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the back on Monday in Duplin County.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to 156 Cedar Lane near Beulaville, to an emergency call involving a 12-year-old girl who had been shot in the back.

First responders arrived on the scene and the victim was in stable but critical condition.

She was transported to Vidant Duplin Hospital and then transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

After a preliminary investigation, the shooting was determined to be accidental, officials said.

A second juvenile, age six, gained access to a handgun and fired it accidentally striking the 12-year-old in the back.

Officials said, 18-year-old Elijah Eddie Robinson of Pete Mondezie Lane, Magnolia has been charged with obstruction of justice and placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $15,000 bond.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are anticipated.

