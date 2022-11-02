RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte division of the FBI are among law enforcement agencies being credited with helping stop a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring.

Catalytic converters contain precious metals and can be stolen in less than a minute, making them an easy and common target for thieves.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, catalytic converters can be sold on the black market for more than $1,000 each, depending on the type of vehicle and state it is from. They also lack any identifying serial numbers which makes them difficult to trace back.

Now, the DOJ has announced 21 defendants have been charged in two separate indictments in the Eastern District of California and the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Arrests, searches, and seizures took place in nine states including North Carolina. None of the 21 defendants are from North Carolina, however.

DOJ said that a total of 30 search warrants were executed. In those, DOJ said law enforcement seized millions of dollars in assets, including homes, bank accounts, cash, and luxury vehicles.

“This national network of criminals hurt victims across the country,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “They made hundreds of millions of dollars in the process—on the backs of thousands of innocent car owners. Today’s charges showcase how the FBI and its partners act together to stop crimes that hurt all too many Americans.”

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says North Carolina is one of the top the top five states for catalytic converter thefts.

An NC law enacted earlier this year makes it a Class 1 felony to be in possession of a removed catalytic converter. In an effort to deter the thefts, North Carolina requires scrap dealers to ask for vehicle titles or documentation before buying a converter.

U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert for the Eastern District of California said, “Last year approximately 1,600 catalytic converters were reportedly stolen in California each month, and California accounts for 37% of all catalytic converter theft claims nationwide. I am proud to announce that we have indicted nine people who are at the core of catalytic theft in our community and nationwide.”

“In Tulsa alone, more than 2,000 catalytic converters were stolen in the past year,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma. “Organized criminal activity, including the large-scale theft of catalytic converters, is costly to victims and too often places citizens and law enforcement in danger.”