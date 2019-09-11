NC animal control officer injured by pit bull

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A Pasquotank County Animal Control officer is recovering from minor injuries received during a dog attack Monday.

The officer was responding to a call about a dog bite in the 900 block of Cedar Street shortly before noon.

The incident was reported after a man was walking his dog when a pit bull tried to attack his dog. While trying to protect his dog, the pit bull bit the man in the arm.

Animal Control Officer Nicholas Williams found two pit bull dogs roaming through the neighborhood and was able to catch one of them. While putting the dog in the vehicle, the second dog attacked him.

The Elizabeth City Police Department responded and now the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office has custody of both dogs.

Officer Williams was treated for minor injuries at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and released the same day.

Charges are pending.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191, the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

