NC associate pastor charged with indecent liberties with a minor

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – An associate pastor at a church in Belmont has been charged with multiple counts of crimes involving a minor.

Nicholas Adam Martin, 24, has been charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of felonious indecent exposure to a minor.

The crimes involved a 14-year-old victim according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Martin was serving as an associate pastor at North Belmont Church of God when the crimes reportedly occurred.

Police arrested Martin on Sunday morning and he is being held under $1 million secured bond at the Gaston County Jail.

