RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has filed two lawsuits against manufacturers of a fire suppressant that contains toxic chemicals, along with three companies that make components for it.

The first lawsuit relates to contamination from a forever chemical in Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), a fire suppressant, at the Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) in Greensboro.

AFFF is made to be mixed with water and sprayed, but it can seep into the soil and groundwater if precautionary measures are not taken.

At PTIA, groundwater samples have shown the concentrations of PFOS, a type of PFAS, that are orders of magnitude above the Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory level, Stein said.

PFOS, along with PFOA, another type of PFAS, are associated with suppressing immune systems, increased risk of childhood infections, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, cancer, and other illnesses, according to the release.

PFAS can build up in the environment and in humans, the release stated.

Stein also named three companies, DuPont, Chemours, and 3M, in the lawsuits that manufactured PFAS-containing parts used in AFFF, Stein said.

The second lawsuit relates to PFOA contamination at Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River. Samples showed major PFOA contamination which Stein blames the companies for.

“In our filing with the court, we allege that these companies that made firefighting foam knew well how dangerous it was to our first responders and our natural resources,” said Stein. “But they continued to sell this product to line their pockets at the expense of our health and our drinking water. It’s wrong and unlawful, so I’m taking them to court and will fight to make sure they clean up the mess they made.”

Last November, Stein filed four lawsuits against 14 companies over toxic firefighting foam.