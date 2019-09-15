NC authorities searching for young woman who vanished last month

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Statesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a woman who has been missing for several weeks.

Alexis Setzer, 20, was last heard from on August 23 and has been reported missing since September 10.

Statesville police received a call on September 10 around 5:40 p.m. for a welfare check for Setzer.

Officers responded to the Economy Inn on Taylorsville Highway where Setzer was last believed to have stayed, however, Setzer was not found, police said Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the police at 704-878-3406.

No further information has been released at this time.

