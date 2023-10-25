MACON, N.C. (WSPA) — A North Carolina bartender is accused of selling alcohol to an underage driver prior to a single-vehicle crash.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, last week, the Highlands Police Department notified Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) of a single-vehicle crash involving an underage driver and three passengers.

Three individuals were taken to a nearby hospital and one was airlifted due to their injuries.

Through the course of the ALE investigation, special agents verified the driver purchased numerous mixed beverages from 4118 Kitchen and Bar, located at 64 Highlands Plaza, prior to the crash.

ALE has charged the following people in connection to the case.

The bartender, 41-year-old Ryan Patrick Henry:

selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21

allowing violations to occur at an ABC-licensed business

The driver, 19-year-old Steijn Pieter Drijver:

purchase of alcohol underage

consume alcohol underage

driving while impaired

two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle

reckless driving

Rasheem Tyshane McKenzie, 20:

purchase alcohol underage

consume alcohol underage

ALE will submit violation reports to the ABC Commission documenting the investigative findings. The ABC Commission may choose to sanction 4118 Kitchen and Bar through a fine, suspension, or revocation of the business’ ABC permits.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.