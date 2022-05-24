RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After 300 nominations and 8,000 votes, America’s greatest donuts have been selected.
The Underground Donut Tour held their America’s Greatest Donut Contest over the course of two months. While there is no top 10, the contest lists the 25 most popular donut shop along with their winning category.
North Carolina based Duck Donuts won the Greatest Maple Glazed Donut category for their Bacon in the Sun. Duck Donuts got its start in Duck, North Carolina in the Outer Banks. They’ve grown to more than 100 locations nationwide-including locations in Cary and Raleigh.
The Overall Fan Favorite for the contest was Rise ‘N Roll Bakery for their Cinnamon Caramel Donut. The bakery also took the top place for Greatest Cake Donut, Greatest Cinnamon Sugar Donut, Greatest Unique Filling, and Greatest Unique Toppings.
New York City-based The Doughnut Project also won several categories. They took home top prizes for Greatest Chocolate Glazed Donut, Greatest Old Fashioned, and Greatest Unique Flavors.
The complete list of winners are listed below:
- Overall Fan Favorite: Rise ‘N Roll Bakery – Cinnamon Caramel Donut
- Greatest Beignet: Café Du Monde – Beignet
- Greatest Blueberry Donut: Holy Donut – Blueberry Glazed
- Greatest Boston Cream Donut: Sweetwater’s Donut Mill – Boston Cream
- Greatest Cake Donut: Rise ‘N Roll Bakery – Cinnamon Caramel Donut
- Greatest Chocolate Cake Donut: Donutland – Cherry Chocolate Chip
- Greatest Chocolate Glazed Donut: The Doughnut Project – Black Glaze
- Greatest Cider Donut: Wilson Farm – Cider Donut
- Greatest Cinnamon Sugar Donut: Rise ‘N Roll Bakery – Cinnamon Caramel
- Greatest Cream Filled Donut: Yoders – Cream Filled Chocolate Long John
- Greatest Croissant Donut: Five Daughters Bakery – 100 Layer Vanilla Cream
- Greatest Cruller: Donut Pub – Cruller
- Greatest Fritter: Main Street Bakery – Apple Fritter
- Greatest Fruit Flavored Donut: Brandons Donuts – Strawberry Shortcake
- Greatest Maple Glazed Donut: Duck Donuts – Bacon In The Sun
- Greatest Mochi Donut: The Sweet Boutique Bakery – Cinnamon Roll Mochi Donut
- Greatest Old Fashioned Donut: The Doughnut Project – Old Fashioned Cake Doughnut
- Greatest Plain Glazed Donut: Kanes Donuts – Honey Dipped
- Greatest Sprinkles Donut: Peter Pan Donuts – Chocolate Sprinkle Cream
- Greatest Unique Dough Donut: Union Square Donuts – Maple Bacon
- Greatest Unique Fillings Donut: Rise ‘N Roll Bakery – Cinnamon Caramel Bavarian Cream Filled
- Greatest Unique Flavors Donut: The Doughnut Project – The Bronx
- Greatest Unique Toppings Donut: Rise ‘N Roll Bakery – Crunch Bismark
- Greatest Vegan Donut: Pink Love Donuts and More – Donuts S’Mores
- Greatest Yeast Donut: Voodoo Donuts – Bacon Maple