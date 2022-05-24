RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After 300 nominations and 8,000 votes, America’s greatest donuts have been selected.

The Underground Donut Tour held their America’s Greatest Donut Contest over the course of two months. While there is no top 10, the contest lists the 25 most popular donut shop along with their winning category.

North Carolina based Duck Donuts won the Greatest Maple Glazed Donut category for their Bacon in the Sun. Duck Donuts got its start in Duck, North Carolina in the Outer Banks. They’ve grown to more than 100 locations nationwide-including locations in Cary and Raleigh.

The Overall Fan Favorite for the contest was Rise ‘N Roll Bakery for their Cinnamon Caramel Donut. The bakery also took the top place for Greatest Cake Donut, Greatest Cinnamon Sugar Donut, Greatest Unique Filling, and Greatest Unique Toppings.

New York City-based The Doughnut Project also won several categories. They took home top prizes for Greatest Chocolate Glazed Donut, Greatest Old Fashioned, and Greatest Unique Flavors.

The complete list of winners are listed below: