DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University announced Monday that the university has experienced a cyberintrusion on technology systems on campus.

On Sunday, officials with NCCU said that Information Technology Services (ITS) was alerted of a possible cyberintrusion incident on the campus technology systems and began an investigation.

Certain systems, including the campus Wi-Fi network, MyEOL began experiencing disruptions to normal operations. Other systems continue to be operational.

At this time, officials do not believe any personal or sensitive information was compromised. To further assess the situation, ITS will temporarily shut down all critical systems requiring logins with NCCU credentials.

NCCU officials say face-to-face classes will continue to be held as scheduled but online classes will be suspended until further notice.