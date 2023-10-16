DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person has been arrested in connection to an incident involving a speeding black Ford Mustang Sunday during the Hillside High School Homecoming Parade.

According to a video shot by a parent of one of the parade participants, a car can be seen speeding down the road, narrowly missing the dance team performing in the parade.

No one was injured but the dancers and onlookers were stunned and confused by the incident, the video shows.

Seconds later, a Durham County Sheriff’s Office vehicle can be seen and heard chasing after the car.

N.C. Central University police arrested the person, CBS 17 learned Monday. No further information on the arrested person has been released.

This incident happened in the same parade that two dirt bikers tried to “insert themselves” into, Durham police said. The pair were arrested.

The dirt bike incident was reported just before 4:35 p.m. when a Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputy was handling traffic for the parade, according to a news release from Durham police.

Durham police had said Sunday that they were “not investigating or otherwise aware of any other vehicles.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.