NC Chick-fil-A manager gives food to Popeyes workers who had been absent from his store

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A Chick-fil-A worker recently noticed some rival Popeye’s employees who typically show up for breakfast at the Greensboro Chick-fil-A had not been there.

So, the Chick-fil-A worker decided to help out his rival fast-food colleagues.

Jené Walker and her co-worker spotted the incident at Popeyes Monday when they were going try the new chicken sandwiches because that’s the ‘new thing.’

Walker said when they pulled up to the Koury Boulevard store they noticed there was no line.

A Greensboro Chick-fil-A worker takes food to busy Popeyes employees who were recently not at his store for breakfast. Photo by Jene Walker.

“We were excited about it,” Walker said.

Walker said when they pulled into the Popeyes parking lot they noticed a man with an orange shirt holding a Chick-fil-A bag.

“I instantly thought ‘what is a Popeyes employee doing with a Chick-fil-A bag at Popeyes?'” said Walker, who does not work for either restaurant.

So, Walker and her friend got out of their car and noticed that the man in the orange polo did, in fact, work for Chick-fil-A.

Walker said the Chick-fil-A worker told them that he knew his rivals had been super crowded and stressed out and said he wanted to help.

The manager at the Chick-fil-A store said the man in the photo, Nick, has been friends with the Popeye’s employees for a very long time and the workers will usually come over to Chick-fil-A for breakfast.

The Greensboro Chick-fil-A manager (right) and a Popeyes employee who he took food to on Monday. Photo by Jene Walker.

Since the new Popeye’s sandwiches have come out, employees haven’t been able to come over for breakfast, the Chick-fil-A manager said.

After the exchange with the Popeyes employee, Walker said the Chick-fil-A worker offered her and her co-worker lunch at his store.

Walker’s post has since gone viral with more than 17,000 shares and 20,000 reactions. Her photo is now a meme with several people adding funny captions.

Popeyes has gotten a lot of media attention lately after fast-food chains Popeyes and Chick-fil-A were pitted against each other in a social media food fight over their chicken sandwiches.

The battle began with many rushing to try out Popeyes new chicken sandwich for $3.99.

However, the company said Tuesday they have run out of the new sandwiches.

