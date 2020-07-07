NC clinic chain with Triangle locations offers rapid COVID-19 testing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A chain of urgent and primary care clinics in North Carolina is now offering rapid COVID-19 testing.

Operators of Med First say they’re among the first health care providers in the state to offer this service.

Med First has locations in Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Wake Forest and Smithfield.

The test consists of a nose swab.

Med First’s CEO says results come back in 15 to 20 minutes.

Rapid testing is currently available at nine Med First clinics, including multiple locations in Onslow County.

The goal is to have available at all 18 locations by the end of this week. The rapid test costs $35.

Health insurance or the federal CARES Act should cover the cost.

