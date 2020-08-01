NC coastal county urges people to seek alternative shelters as Isaias nears

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County officials say the exact path of Isaias is uncertain, but they’re asking to prepare now for the worst.

The county’s emergency services director says people should keep an eye on what the storm is doing and where the storm is headed and get their hurricane supplies.

They also recommend for people to come up with plans now for whether they should stay in place or evacuate.

Onslow County leaders have not determined whether they will open shelters for Monday’s storm. The county normally opens four shelters when needed.

But they say any shelters that do open will limit how many people can come in because of COVID-19.

“It may be a situation where people may not want to look at county sheltering this time, not trying to stay nobody doesn’t need to come there. But we will have certain protocols we will have to follow if we are doign shelter and the storm is coming to our area and is going to affect us,” saud Norman Bryson, Onslow County Emergency Services Director.

Bryson says the biggest challenge this hurricane season and sheltering is maintaining social distancing and keeping people safe.

“There is no guarantee two people that are sheltering with Onslow County that we can keep COVID-19 out of a location like that. So it hinders our numbers,” said Bryson.

People who do come to shelters are advised to bring their own face masks, hand sanitizers, and will be required to disinfect their own spaces.

