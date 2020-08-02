NC coastal town offers free sandbags ahead of Isaias

Tony Pagan, left, helps a friend set sandbags in place over a plastic tarp on the back door as they prepare to evacuate before Hurricane Dorian arrives with its storm surge and tropical storm winds, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Tybee Island, Ga. “This is climate change, though President Trump denies that it is,” Pagan, a 69-year-old retired electrician said as he and his wife finished packing to evacuate Wednesday. “He needs to open his eyes.” (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Beaufort will be offering sandbags on Saturday between 7 a.m.-10 a.m. at Public Works on 412 Hedrick Street while supplies last.

If supplies are available on Sunday, Public Works will also be open between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for sandbags.

The town will be posting updates as they are available via social media and the Town website.

During the storm, Facebook will be the primary source for providing the most current information.

The website will be updated as resources are available.

Find the Town on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BeaufortTown

A webpage dedicated to Isaias information may be found at https://www.beaufortnc.org/community/page/hurricane-isaias or by visiting www.beaufortnc.org and clicking the red alert banner across the top of the page.

