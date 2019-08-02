Couple from NC coast killed in crash

BEAVERDAM, Ohio (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a North Carolina couple died in a crash in northwestern Ohio when a pickup truck broadsided their vehicle as they were driving across a rural highway at an intersection.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Wednesday afternoon near the village of Beaverdam, roughly 80 miles northwest of Columbus.

Troopers say the driver who was hit and her front-seat passenger died at the scene. The patrol identified them as 77-year-old Suzanne Mary Schaab and 78-year-old David Martin Schaab, both of Swansboro, North Carolina.

According to investigators, the driver, Suzanne Schaab, stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Route 30, then proceeded to cross U.S. Route 30 when her vehicle was struck on the left side by a 2016 Ram 2500, driven by 54-year-old man of Fostoria, Ohio, which was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 30.

Troopers say the Fostoria, Ohio, man driving the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

— WNCT contributed to this report

