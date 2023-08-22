SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — As you compare February and August, the Johnston County Clerk of Court’s Office is less crowded with papers and files. That brings with it a substantial downgrade in frustration.

“Some days are difficult, if we’re having some slowness, some latency, but I would say there are a lot less days of latency than not,” said Michelle Ball, Johnston County’s Clerk of Superior Court. “It’s just been a learning curve for all of our partners to learn what it [takes] to make the system work.”

The software Ball is referring to comes with the purpose of digitizing court documents to give easier access for anyone who has dealings with the courts, including the general public.

At a cost of $100 million, all 100 North Carolina county court systems will eventually make the transition.

But from the start of the pilot launch in Wake, Lee, Johnston and Wake counties, attorneys and court personnel voiced concerns with what eCourts brought with it. The complaints have included slowdowns, courtroom backlogs, inaccessibility to client files and private information being made public.

Software developer Tyler Technologies is now a part of a class action complaint brought by defendants who claim they were wrongfully jailed due to glitches in the eCourt system.

In response to CBS 17’s request for comment, Tyler Technologies said, “as a standard practice, we do not comment on pending litigation.”

Lawyers continue to tell CBS 17 that eCourts is problematic, particularly in Wake County. But Ball said many of the eCourts issues in Johnston County have been worked out, including a better process for getting new problems dealt with.

“We’re working super hard to sure that we’re protecting the personal identifying information, which is a big deal,” Ball said. “We make sure that the documents are set to the right security settings so we’re not putting your information out there. But the system works — it’s different, some things take a little longer, some things are faster,” Ball said.

Ball said the clerks of the four pilot counties have remained in contact with each other. These communications include updates on system glitches that have been addressed by Tyler technicians.

“We see it as our responsibility to figure it out and then tell them what we’re able to make work. Then they go back and see if that’s a viable way to do things, and if so, we share it with the other pilot counties,” said Ball.

Mecklenburg County was scheduled for its eCourts launch in May but was delayed after the NC Administrative Office of the Courts, which oversees the project, said Tyler Technologies was working to resolve defects.

Now with an Oct. 9 go date, Ball said she has been in contact with the Mecklenburg Clerk of Court.

“We’ve been able to hold each other together and hold each other up, at least we share a lot of knowledge that we’ve gained,” said Ball.