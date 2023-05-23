DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Few questioned the need to modernize a computer system used by the North Carolina courts for four decades.

“But not at the expense of people’s constitutional rights, not at the expense of people spending unnecessary amounts of time in jail or at the expense of people having to wonder, am I going to be arrested tomorrow for something that, you know, I have no idea is coming” said Durham attorney Zack Ezor.

In a class action lawsuit filed Tuesday, the eCourts system is blamed for unlawful detention. Jail time that is enacted or extended, the suit alleges, due to glitches in the software.

Ezor and his firm, Tin Fulton Walker & Owen PLLC, represent the plaintiffs.

“So, first with respect to the arrests, you might know you can’t be arrested without probable cause and there’s no probable cause if your case has been dismissed, if all charges against you have been cleared. And then weeks or months later, there’s just a lingering warrant that causes you to get arrested again for the same thing. That’s a constitutional violation” said Ezor.

Named in the suit is Tyler Technologies, the company contracted by the State of North Carolina to provide the software at a cost of $100 million. Tyler has referred all questions regarding the implementation to the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) which is overseeing the project.

NCAOC spokesperson Graham Wilson responded to CBS 17’s request for comment by saying “NCAOC is not a named party to this lawsuit and has no comment on the merits of the lawsuit at this time. Since launching eCourts, NCAOC has consistently solicited court officials, attorneys, and the public to report any issues like those alleged in the complaint. We have investigated each report we have received and have not substantiated that any allegation of wrongful arrest or incarceration was caused by Odyssey (eCourts).”

Ezor stands by the claims. “You know, likewise, we’ve got protections in our constitution against over-incarceration, and you’ve got people who are spending, you know, hours, days, weeks longer than they need to in jail. So that’s the emphasis of our complaint” he said.

Ezor also said the issues were foreseeable. “Here in North Carolina, decision-makers were aware of that track record before they signed any contract. But they forged ahead without a failsafe in place. Ninety-six other counties are slated to transition to eCourts in short order. And with no alternative or backup, these problems are bound to recur.”

Tyler has faced lawsuits in other states after launching similar software.

The eCourts pilot launched on Feb. 13 in Harnett, Wake, Lee, and Johnston Counties. Once the system is deemed ready, all of North Carolina’s court systems will make the switch over. Before a statewide launch, another pilot program was scheduled to launch in Mecklenburg County in May. The launch was delayed due to problems with the system.

CBS 17 has spoken to and interviewed a list of attorneys who say since the launch they’ve had issues that include: incorrect court costs, lack of access to child custody or domestic cases, delayed DWI court dates, the inability to access their own cases, and the public release of private information.

eCourts caused enough issues in Harnett County that it delayed much of district court for a week in late March.

Along with Tyler Technologies the class action lawsuit names Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe, Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes, and their insurers.

“For the simple reason that the sheriffs oversee the execution of warrants and they maintain the jails. We’re still learning about this system and how it’s playing out in the pilot counties. But the sheriffs seem to be the policymakers in each of these counties that had the most direct connection to,” said Ezor.