RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two months after a pilot launch in four counties, there is now a call for a probe into North Carolina’s new $100 million court system computer software.

House Democratic Leader Robert Reives has asked House Speaker Tim Moore to open an official inquiry into the eCourts system rollout.

“I am asking Speaker Moore to direct one of the investigative bodies of the House of Representatives to look into the eCourts rollout because it has had such a negative impact on communities across our state. This rollout has been marred by glitches and setbacks from the beginning, and North Carolinians deserve to understand what went wrong and how we can improve in the future,” Reives said.

Before the computer software launches in all 100 North Carolina counties, a pilot launched in Wake, Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties on Feb. 13.

CBS 17 has spoken to and interviewed a list of attorneys who say since the launch they’ve had issues that include: incorrect court costs, lack of access to child custody or domestic cases, people stuck in jail long after their bond was posted, delayed DWI court dates, the inability to access their own cases and the public release of private information.

eCourts caused enough issues in Harnett County that it delayed much of District Court for a week in March. The pilot was scheduled to launch in Mecklenburg County next month but that is now delayed.

In his letter to Speaker Moore, Representative Reives said the $100 million project already has cost overruns that are in the millions of dollars. Reives said the delays and filing errors could leave the state subject to millions of dollars in lawsuits.

Leader Reives told CBS 17, “I’m saying that I have not had anybody call as much about something as they have this eCourt system. It’s judges, it’s clerks, it’s attorneys and it’s just wearing people down. Let’s just see what things we can do because I know some of these problems, I understand, were even had in other states and if you’re having these problems let’s be the first state to say ‘Hey, let’s slow down’.”

After a bidding process Tyler Technologies was hired to provide the software in question. The company has referred all media inquiries to the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts. NCAOC is overseeing the project.

In response to Rep. Reives’ call for an inquiry, the NCAOC said, “Regrettably, NCAOC learned of Leader Reives’s letter through the media late this afternoon. Despite NCAOC representatives meeting with him twice this session to discuss eCourts, Leader Reives has never shared the misstatements of fact contained within his letter directly with NCAOC. NCAOC continues to work with stakeholders to resolve issues and ensure the success of this once-in-a-generation digital transformation.”