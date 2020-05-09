NC COVID-19 cases increase by 492 at the beginning of Phase 1 of reopening

RALEIGH. N.C. (WNCN) – As North Carolina enters Phase One of Gov. Cooper’s reopening plan, an increase of 492 additional cases of COVID-19 since Friday, was reported on Saturday.

According to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics, the total number laboratory-confirmed cases is now 14,360 across 99 counties.

The number of deaths increased by 17 bringing the total reported to 544.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 decreased by two. Currently 513 people are hospitalized.

Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.