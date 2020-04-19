NC COVID-19 cases increase by more than 350 in one day, 8 additional deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, up 353 cases from Saturday.

Additionally, 8 new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 172.

There are currently 465 people hospitalized, 77 more people since Saturday.

Some inaccuracies, however, persist with data reported.

On Saturday, Durham County health officials reported ten additional residents testing positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in the county to 409. On Sunday, NCDHHS reported only 383 cases in the county, up only 3 from Saturday.

Moore County authorities report 89 confirmed cases with 4 deaths.

But, the state website lists 67 COVID-19 cases and no deaths for Moore County

Mecklenburg County continues to have the most cases and deaths from COVID-19 with 1,178 cases and 24 deaths.