RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One of North Carolina’s creeks is undergoing a name change to remove a derogatory portion of its title.

The Department of the Interior announced more than 660 geographic features across the country with the name “squaw” will be renamed.

In 2021, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland officially declared “squaw” a derogatory term. Under Secretarial Order 3404, created a federal task force to find replacement names for the geographic features containing the word.

One of those is North Carolina’s Chesquaw Branch. The waterway runs through a small portion of Swain County in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It feeds into Fontana Lake.

The Department of the Interior has listed five candidate names to potentially replace the current name.

Those names include:

Fontana Lake

Welch Ridge

Deep Gap

Walker Gap

Pullback Ridge

The Department will hold several Tribal consultation meetings and an opportunity for public comment on the replacement names.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue,” said Haaland in a release.

DPI said squaw has historically been used as an “offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.” States like Montana, Oregon, Maine, and Minnesota have taken their own action to ban the use of it in their namings.