NC dad’s deliberate crash into restaurant also killed his daughter-in-law, officials say

Authorities say the other woman killed in a dad’s deliberate crash into a North Carolina restaurant Sunday was also a member of his family.

Families were eating a relaxed weekend lunch around noon at the Surf and Turf Lodge when suddenly there was a loud boom and the splintering crash of an SUV plowing into the restaurant.

Police say a man intentionally rammed his Jeep SUV into the steak and seafood eatery shortly after midday Sunday in Bessemer City, leaving his 26-year-old daughter Katelyn Self and his daughter-in-law dead and injuring his son, wife and granddaughter.

The vehicle’s driver, Roger Self, was immediately arrested. Jail records show he’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Roger Self’s daughter-in-law, Amanda Self, was a nurse at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, according to WBTV.

Amanda Self was married to Roger Self’s son, Gaston County Police Officer Josh Self, WBTV reported.

Authorities say the preliminary evidence indicates Roger Self purposely drove all the way into the restaurant.

Caleb Martin, a 14-year-old who identified himself as a busboy at the restaurant, told WSOC-TV he saw the crash and heard a “loud boom.”

Meanwhile, a North Carolina pastor says Roger Self was suffering from severe depression and anxiety and had struggled to find psychiatric care.

The Rev. Austin Rammell of Venture Church in Dallas, North Carolina, told reporters on Monday that Roger Self underwent radical changes beginning a little more than two months ago that led him to commit an “awful act.”

He said a man who had been an “icon” in his community for decades developed severe mental illness. Rammell said Self sought treatment and asked his son to take his guns away.

Rammell said he and Self’s family had tried to help him, but he said, “At the end of the day we were unable to help our friend.”

