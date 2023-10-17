DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A new lawsuit has been filed against North Carolina’s Senate Bill 747 (SB747) by pro-democracy groups who are calling it “an unconstitutional burden on the fundamental right to vote of young North Carolinians.”

The newest lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the League of Women Voters of North Carolina, Democracy North Carolina and North Carolina Black Alliance, with representation by Southern Coalition for Social Justice. They say that the bill impedes the right of young people to register to vote and have their ballot counted same day.

“Same-day registration is critical to ensure access to the ballot, especially for North Carolina’s younger voters,” said Jennifer Rubin, president of the League of Women Voters of North Carolina. “SB747 is a direct assault on the voters who use same-day registration the most, and the League is committed to dismantling any such barriers to the ballot.”

SB747 was passed into law Tuesday by the North Carolina General Assembly after both chambers overrode Governor Roy Cooper’s veto. The bill comes as a trend across a few states after claims of fraud and impropriety during the 2020 elections. The lawsuit states that the bill will impact many N.C. voters, making voting harder and less accessible.

“Unfortunately, we have witnessed a consistent effort from our state’s leadership to create countless barriers for our voters, more specifically naming one of our most vulnerable populations, young adult voters,” said Jovita Lee, Program Director for North Carolina Black Alliance.

“We have a duty to ensure that our young voters, especially those that attend our Historically Black Colleges and Universities that have been historically impacted by legislation such as this, can equitably access the ballot box and fully participate in our democratic process, per their given right,” Lee added.

Many other democratic groups across the state have also filed lawsuits against the bill after the General Assembly’s override.

Municipal elections will occur this November in several North Carolina communities. Voters can find the information they need for what’s on their ballot, voting options, requirements for voting, and more at VOTE411.org.