NC Dept. of Corrections says older prisons don’t have air conditioning

HARNETT CO., N.C. (WNCN) — Locked up in the heat, that’s what inmates are saying it feels like in a prison without air conditioning in the cells.

Several inmate’s families reached out to us about the Harnett Correctional Institution. They say there’s nothing but fans blowing hot air into the cells making it even hotter than the temperature outside.

One parent, who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation, says the conditions are inhumane.

“There’s no ac in there so he (her son) says there’s mold growing. He did recently get sick and he said there are quite a few other people who are sick,” she said, “I don’t care what kind of crime you committed, you do not need to be treated worse than animals,” she said.

But John Bull, a spokesperson for the NC Department of Public Safety that runs state prisons, says the Harnett prison’s never had air conditioning. In fact, he says 37% of cells in prisons across the state are still running without air conditioning.

He says many of the state prisons are old, some built in the 1920’s so they only have enough funding to pay to fix other maintenance problems.

When it’s hot, he says they limit inmates time outside, use fans inside and put out ice water for inmates and their own officers working in the heat too.

But parents say that’s not enough, something needs to change.

“They are human beings, and to see my son, knowing what he’s going through, I’m so mad at the prison system,” she said.

