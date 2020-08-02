NC deputies seek help finding missing teen girl

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in finding a missing teenage girl.
Officials say Virginia Kingston was reported missing Friday.
She is described as having shoulder length strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.
Kingston has a nose piercing and is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 130 pounds, officials said.
If you have any information about Kingston please contact the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 482-8484.
