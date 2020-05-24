NC deputy shoots knife-wielding man at outdoor church service

WAXHAW, N.C. (WJZY/AP) — A disturbance at a church in Union County led to a man being shot by a deputy on Sunday, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at Oak Grove Baptist Church near 4000 Newton Road.

Officers responded to calls around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to a man at a residence across the street from an outdoor church service that was taking place. The man was armed with a knife and was disrupting the service and yelling.

Deputies unsuccessfully tasered then man who then began fighting with the officers.

During the fighting, one of the deputies fired rounds from his gun striking the man. The man was transported to Atrium Main to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Two deputies were injured during the incident and are being treated.

Union County Deputy Tony Underwood said the man lives across the road from the church and, from a driveway about 200 yards from the outdoor service, had been shouting obscenities at congregation members on Sunday and on previous occasions.

