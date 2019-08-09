NC deputy transporting person rear-ended on I-40, causing late-night backup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina deputy was rear-ended on Interstate 40 Thursday night, according to Raleigh police.

The deputy was traveling east on I-40 near Wade Avenue when the collision occurred. The deputy was “transporting an individual,” police said.

No one was injured.

Police didn’t say exactly what county the deputy is from but believed it was either Davidson or Robeson counties.

The collision combined with construction caused a considerable traffic backup.

No further information was available.

