NC driver dies after hitting another car, smashing into culvert, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead following a crash in High Point on Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 4:18 a.m., a deadly traffic crash happened at the intersection of N.C. 68 and Regency Drive.

A preliminary investigation indicates a silver vehicle was going north on N.C. 68 at a high rate of speed and hit another vehicle making a left-hand turn on Regency Drive, police said.

After hitting the other vehicle, the silver vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hitting a culvert and a light pole.

The light pole landed on top of the vehicle as it came to a rest.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the other driver suffered minor injuries.

No names will be released until family members can be notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

