NC duo scammed elderly couple with dementia out of $20,000, police say

Sally Courts (left) and Darren Apple (right) were arrested this week by the Wilmington Police Department. Photos from WECT via Wilmington police.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Police arrested a couple who are accused of scamming an elderly couple out of more than $20,000.

According to Wilmington Police Detective Megan O’Bryan, Darren Apple and Sally Courts operate a pressure washing business, S&S Powerwashing Plus.

O’Bryan said they preyed on a vulnerable, elderly couple in the Echo Farms community. Both the husband, 82, and wife, 79, have dementia. Their names are not being used to protect their identities.

O’Bryan said Apple and Courts offered to pressure wash the couple’s home.

The couple paid $3,215 for the service. However, a few days later, Apple returned and took another check for $7,650; a few days later, he returned again and got a check for $9,285.

The alleged crime was discovered by a neighbor.

Both were charged Friday with exploiting an elder and obtaining property by false pretense.

Police believe there are other victims of Apple and Courts in Wilmington. If you have any information for officers, call (910) 343-3600.

Calls to S&S Powerwashing Plus reveal the phone number has been disconnected.

Courts is also expected to go to trial in December, on charges of felony larceny by an employee.

According to court documents, Courts is accused of stealing from Winnie’s Tavern while she was an employee at the restaurant. The crimes reportedly happened between February and October 2017.

