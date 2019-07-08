NC DWI driver crashes stolen car on I-85, attacks nearby woman, officials say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A suspect is in jail this evening after an accident on the I-85 led to him assaulting a woman and fleeing from police.

Kemonnie Drequan Eason, 24, was driving a car that had been stolen from Charlotte along the I-85 near Exit 23 when he swerved into the wrong lane, officials said.

Kemonnie Drequan Eason in a WBTV photo

While several drivers were able to avoid colliding with Eason as he continued in the wrong direction, he collided with an 18-wheeler who was unable to get out of the way, according to officials.

Officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say that Eason then got out of the vehicle and began running down the highway on foot until he came upon a female driver in a separate car. Eason struck the woman through her open car window several times before she was able to close it and lock the door, troopers said.

Following the assault, Eason ran into the nearby woods. Police created a perimeter around the area, however, and were able to locate him shortly after.

Eason, who has been arrested multiple times for other serious charges in Mecklenburg County over the past two years, has been charged with reckless driving, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving while impaired, driving with a license revoked, possession of a firearem by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon.

Traffic along the highway where the incident occurred had initially been backed up in the effort to find Eason and clear the scene but is not back to normal.

