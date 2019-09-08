NC ferry service restored, but limited to Ocracoke Island

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Ferry service is returning to North Carolina’s Ocracoke Island, but for now the vessels will be limited to emergency responders and other authorized personnel due to the extensive damage the island sustained from Hurricane Dorian.

In a Saturday evening news release, the North Carolina Department of Transportation says ferries will travel to and from the island Sunday and Monday.

Hyde County Emergency Services officials say a mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for the island. Residents and tourists will not be allowed to use the ferries to visit the island.

Longtime residents who waited out the storm described strong but manageable winds followed by a wall of water Friday that flooded many homes and forced some to await rescue from their attics.

The ferry schedule for authorized personnel only on Sunday and Monday is as follows: