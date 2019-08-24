NC fireman hospitalized after stepping on live power line as storms hit

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WFMY) — First responders face known and unknown dangers every call they’re dispatched to.

A community in Randolph County is saying extra prayers for a firefighter who came into contact with a live power line during a recent storm.

Guil-Rand Battalion Chief Joey Layne was shocked after stepping on a live wire while on a call at a mobile home park in Archdale Wednesday.

Severe storms were moving through the area when it happened.

The department says Layne was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home with his family on Friday. No other details were released on the extent of his injuries.

Rhonda Osborne shows where the incident happened.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Members of the family Layne was going to help out ended up helping him instead.

“When he stepped on it, it threw him high and when he rolled he wanted to grab the swing set,” said Rhonda Osborne as she described what happened.

Osborne said she believed Layne thought the power line was a harmless TV cable wire.

“He thought it was a cable line and it was a live wire and it popped him,” Osborne said.

“When he went down I just grabbed him and rolled him over,” added her partner Gary Anderson.

The couple said they then quickly tried to get Layne to safety.

“We were trying to roll him over to get him out of the area because water and electricity run under together and we weren’t thinking and we just wanted to grab him,” said Osborne.

Authorities said the couple’s fast action made a difference and they are using the opportunity to remind folks about the dangers of downed power lines during storms.

