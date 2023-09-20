RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper is making it her mission to fight hunger in the state.

On Wednesday, she and other volunteers spent the day gardening at the Interfaith Food Shuttle’s Camden Street Learning Garden in Raleigh. She’s partnered with the food shuttle as well as the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to highlight hunger issues.

The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle said it’s especially important as there’s and increasing need for food assistance. Last year, the shuttle served 128% more people than the year prior, and food costs have risen 420% since 2019.

“In North Carolina, we produce a ton of food and yet we have around a quarter of our children who go to bed at night who are food insecure, so to me, it’s unacceptable,” said First Lady Cooper.

Tonight, the North Carolina Executive Mansion will be lit orange to commemorate Hunger Action Month.