RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The cost of gas per gallon is now at a record high. According to AAA, the national average is up to $4.17 a gallon.

Farmers rely heavily on fuel and unfortunately, their pain is being passed onto consumers.

Cheryl Moore works at her parents’ stand at the North Carolina State Farmer’s Market. She grew up in the agriculture business.

“We have been out here since I was in a playpen,” she said.

Her parents own Ronnie Moore’s Fruits and Veggies. The farm is about 45 minutes away from the market. They burn through plenty of gas bringing fresh produce to the market every day of the week.

“It’s definitely going to impact us and the prices for everything are eventually going to have to go up because the demand for gas is so high,” Moore.

Increased operation costs start back at the farm with much of their work relying on fuel.

“Tractors, going from one field to another and we store our produce in a cooler that isn’t located on the farm,” she said.

On top of that, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture reported the price for fertilizer is at its highest since 2008.

Those increased fertilizer costs impact how much farmers may plan. For example, they said we may have more soybeans planted because they require less fertilizer. At the same time, we may see less corn planted because it requires more fertilizer.

It all affects their bottom line.

“We’re going to have to find an equilibrium on how to stay in business and keep making money,” Moore said.

Even people looking to spruce up their yard with local greenery can expect a small change. Ginger Nichols has worked for McLamb’s Nursery for several seasons. She said gas prices right now are tough to handle.

“It will definitely impact delivery fees, bringing the plants from the nursery to the market and that kind of thing,” said Nichols.

The business is absorbing as much of the increased operating costs as possible. She said her prices have gone up by a dollar or two since last season.

“Nobody has questioned that at all. Our prices are still very very reasonable, we feel like,” Nichols said.

The support of loyal customers will be crucial for all growers this season.

“Summertime, it definitely makes up for the slow time we have right now,” Moore said. And more than ever, she hopes that’s the case this year too.