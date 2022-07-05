RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuel prices have dropped for the third straight week. While it’s a slight relief for drivers, more drops in the future are not a guarantee.

GasBuddy estimated the average price per gallon in Raleigh has fallen about 11 cents per gallon in the last week. The average currently sits at about $4.42 per gallon as of Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 472 stations in Raleigh.

Tuesday’s prices in Raleigh are 9 cents lower than a month ago but still more than $1.50 higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen about 10 cents per gallon in the last week, 7 cents from a month ago but just like in Raleigh, they are more than $1.60 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday,” said Patrick De Haan, head petroleum analyst for Gas Buddy.

Hurricane season could also impact the cost of fuel. If a hurricane hits this summer and closes down refineries, it could shoot prices up.

“For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records,” said De Haan.

This all comes as leaders in Washington struggle over what to do about a federal gas tax. President Joe Biden has called on Congress to implement a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax. The federal tax makes up about 18 cents of the cost you pay at the pump.

Meanwhile in the state, neither Democrats nor Republicans are expressing an interest in suspending the state gas tax. Instead, Democrats are pushing for a $200 gas reimbursement for people who had a North Carolina license as of March.